China Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) Trading 8% Higher

China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI)’s share price traded up 8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.28 and last traded at $0.27, 944,187 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 100% from the average session volume of 471,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

China Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.57 million for the quarter.

China Pharma Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI)

China Pharma Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded pharmaceutical, and biochemical products to hospitals and private retailers in the People's Republic of China. The company offers products in the form of dry powder injectables, liquid injectables, tablets, capsules, cephalosporin oral solutions, and granules.

