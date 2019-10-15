China Customer Relations Centers Inc (NASDAQ:CCRC) Short Interest Up 17.6% in September

China Customer Relations Centers Inc (NASDAQ:CCRC) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 94,200 shares, a growth of 17.6% from the August 30th total of 80,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 69,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded China Customer Relations Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

NASDAQ:CCRC traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.92. The company had a trading volume of 9,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,739. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.12 and a 200 day moving average of $10.61. China Customer Relations Centers has a 1 year low of $8.68 and a 1 year high of $16.14.

China Customer Relations Centers, Inc provides business process outsourcing services for telecommunications companies in the People's Republic of China. It offers voice-based customer care services, including customer relationship management, technical support, sales, customer retention, marketing surveys, and research.

