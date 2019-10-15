Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Director Frank E. Wood Sells 5,451 Shares

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Director Frank E. Wood sold 5,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.62, for a total value of $2,287,348.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,278,116.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of CHE traded up $4.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $416.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,017. The business has a fifty day moving average of $421.83 and a 200 day moving average of $373.16. The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.11. Chemed Co. has a 1 year low of $260.03 and a 1 year high of $441.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Get Chemed alerts:

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.27. Chemed had a return on equity of 35.63% and a net margin of 10.94%. The business had revenue of $473.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.72 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.81 earnings per share. Chemed’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 13.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its holdings in Chemed by 10,000.0% during the first quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Chemed by 27.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 311,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,847,000 after acquiring an additional 66,276 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Chemed by 32.1% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 6,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Chemed by 3.7% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 41,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in shares of Chemed by 37.8% in the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 8,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Chemed from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine lowered Chemed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Chemed to $405.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Chemed from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $411.25.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.