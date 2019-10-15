Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Director Frank E. Wood Sells 5,451 Shares

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Director Frank E. Wood sold 5,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.62, for a total value of $2,287,348.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,278,116.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of CHE traded up $4.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $416.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,017. The business has a fifty day moving average of $421.83 and a 200 day moving average of $373.16. The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.11. Chemed Co. has a 1 year low of $260.03 and a 1 year high of $441.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.
Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.27. Chemed had a return on equity of 35.63% and a net margin of 10.94%. The business had revenue of $473.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.72 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.81 earnings per share. Chemed’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 13.54 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Chemed from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine lowered Chemed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Chemed to $405.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Chemed from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $411.25.
About Chemed
Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned and independent contractors, and franchised locations.
