Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) Short Interest Down 9.6% in September

Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 242,900 shares, a decline of 9.6% from the August 30th total of 268,800 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 24,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.0 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCF. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Chase during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Chase in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Chase in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Chase by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 897 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in Chase in the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000.

Get Chase alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CCF opened at $104.03 on Tuesday. Chase has a one year low of $80.51 and a one year high of $118.25.

Chase Corporation manufactures and sells protective materials for various applications worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Materials and Construction Materials. The Industrial Materials segment offers insulating and conducting materials to wire and cable manufacturers; laminated film foils for use in communication and local area network cables; moisture protective coatings for the electronics industry; laminated durable papers, including laminated papers for envelope converting and commercial printing industries; pulling and detection tapes for fiber optic cables, and water and natural gas lines, as well as power, data, and video cables; cover tapes for semiconductor components; advanced adhesives, sealants, and coatings for automotive and industrial applications; polymeric microspheres; water-based polyurethane dispersions for various coating products; and superabsorbent polymers.

See Also: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Chase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.