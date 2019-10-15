Change Financial (ASX:CCA) Shares Down 6.1%

Change Financial Ltd (ASX:CCA) shares were down 6.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as A$0.23 ($0.16) and last traded at A$0.23 ($0.16), approximately 3,379,608 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.25 ($0.17).

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of A$0.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of A$0.07. The stock has a market cap of $22.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 347.45.

About Change Financial (ASX:CCA)

Change Financial Limited operates as a US-based fintech solutions and blockchain investment company that provides digital banking services. It operates through three business units: Consumer, Enterprise, and Blockchain. The company offers ChimpChange, a mobile banking platform. It also provides enterprise SaaS solutions; and ivyKoin, a blockchain based cryptocurrency used for business transactions.

Further Reading: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Change Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Change Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.