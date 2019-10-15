Cerebellum GP LLC Has $420,000 Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 28.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,592 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 13.8% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 135,942 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $22,989,000 after purchasing an additional 16,477 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 164.1% in the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 5,237 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 51.6% in the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,875 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 666.8% in the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 88,678 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $14,996,000 after purchasing an additional 77,113 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the second quarter worth $2,092,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Robert M. Knight, Jr. sold 8,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $1,551,944.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,943 shares in the company, valued at $17,093,537.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $177.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James set a $197.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.15.

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $159.55 on Tuesday. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $128.08 and a 1 year high of $180.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $162.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The railroad operator reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 31.74%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 49.05%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

