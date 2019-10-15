Cerebellum GP LLC Grows Stake in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS)

Cerebellum GP LLC grew its holdings in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 14.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,301 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boltwood Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 9,952 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 92,961 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,874,000 after acquiring an additional 29,665 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 178.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 232,630 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,128,000 after acquiring an additional 149,224 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,005 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 214,303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,408,000 after acquiring an additional 10,286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Masco news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 85,473 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total value of $3,494,136.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 318,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,016,314.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MAS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. TheStreet downgraded Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Argus raised their price target on Masco from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Masco from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Masco from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.40.

NYSE:MAS opened at $42.51 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.51. Masco Corp has a 52-week low of $27.03 and a 52-week high of $43.59. The company has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.03.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. Masco had a return on equity of 792.80% and a net margin of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Masco Corp will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masco declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 16.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.60%.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

