Cerebellum GP LLC Grows Holdings in Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX)

Cerebellum GP LLC grew its stake in Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) by 45.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,446 shares during the quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC’s holdings in Xerox were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XRX. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Xerox by 751.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 834 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Xerox in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Xerox by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 982 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Xerox in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Xerox by 422.1% in the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Herve Tessler sold 32,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.22, for a total value of $1,005,284.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,520.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XRX opened at $29.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.33. Xerox Corp has a fifty-two week low of $18.58 and a fifty-two week high of $36.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.15.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Xerox had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Xerox Corp will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Xerox’s payout ratio is 28.90%.

A number of research firms have commented on XRX. ValuEngine cut shares of Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xerox has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Xerox Company Profile

Xerox Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions worldwide. It offers intelligent workplace services, including managed print services; digitization services; and digital solutions, such as workflow automation, personalization and communication software, and content management.

