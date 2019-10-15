Cerebellum GP LLC Buys 5,832 Shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Cerebellum GP LLC raised its stake in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 284.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,832 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC’s holdings in AerCap were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AerCap by 109.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,468,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,337,628 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AerCap by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,677,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,240,000 after acquiring an additional 63,402 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of AerCap by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,318,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,587,000 after acquiring an additional 3,803 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of AerCap by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,222,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,564,000 after acquiring an additional 83,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AerCap by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 980,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,649,000 after acquiring an additional 67,737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AER opened at $54.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. AerCap Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $36.16 and a fifty-two week high of $56.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.95.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.70. AerCap had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AerCap Holdings will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AER shares. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of AerCap from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup set a $61.00 price objective on shares of AerCap and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of AerCap from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AerCap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. AerCap has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.43.

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in China, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

