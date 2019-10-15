Cerebellum GP LLC Boosts Stock Position in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Cerebellum GP LLC raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,060 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 393 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 794 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. 91.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WST opened at $141.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $143.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.35. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.75 and a 12-month high of $152.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.41, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.28.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.17. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $469.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 22nd. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 21.35%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America raised West Pharmaceutical Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.72.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

