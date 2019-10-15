Cerebellum GP LLC Acquires New Shares in Symantec Co. (NASDAQ:SYMC)

Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Symantec Co. (NASDAQ:SYMC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 17,954 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of Symantec in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Symantec by 40.0% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in shares of Symantec in the second quarter valued at about $215,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Symantec by 39.1% in the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 1,037,009 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,565,000 after acquiring an additional 291,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Symantec by 62.7% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 36,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 14,114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Symantec news, Director Peter A. Feld purchased 1,325,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.95 per share, for a total transaction of $30,427,431.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 24,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $566,520.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Samir Kapuria sold 9,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total value of $227,048.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 387,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,086,786.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SYMC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI set a $22.00 target price on shares of Symantec and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Symantec in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Symantec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Symantec from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Symantec from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.82.

Shares of Symantec stock opened at $23.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.51. Symantec Co. has a one year low of $17.42 and a one year high of $26.07.

Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. Symantec had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Symantec Co. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Symantec’s payout ratio is 25.64%.

About Symantec

Symantec Corporation provides cybersecurity products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Enterprise Security and Consumer Digital Safety. The Enterprise Security segment provides endpoint and information protection products, including endpoint security, advanced threat protection, and information protection solutions and their related support services; and network and Web security products, such as network security, Web security, and cloud security solutions and their related support services.

