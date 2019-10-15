CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $30.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CenterPoint Energy witnesses steady growth in its customer base, which has been as a key catalyst over the last several quarters. Furthermore, CenterPoint Energy is investing substantially to expand its operations to meet increasing utility demand. To this end, the company is currently focused on improving infrastructure and reliability. CenterPoint Energy judiciously utilizes its funds in growth projects and at the same time preserves a stable financial position. However, a substantial portion of CenterPoint Energy’s operations is located along the gulf coast of the United States, a high-risk area with strong hurricane activity. This exposes the company’s utility plants to damage and additional expenditures. Shares of CenterPoint Energy have underperformed the industry in the past six months.”

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays raised CenterPoint Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. SunTrust Banks raised CenterPoint Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised CenterPoint Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. CenterPoint Energy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.79.

Shares of NYSE:CNP traded up $0.20 on Monday, hitting $28.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,629,266. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.29. CenterPoint Energy has a 1 year low of $26.74 and a 1 year high of $31.42. The company has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 5.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Scott M. Prochazka sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total value of $194,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $608,510. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advantage Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 432.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Amica Retiree Medical Trust acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. 80.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

