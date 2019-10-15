Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $100.97

Shares of Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $100.97 and last traded at $100.93, with a volume of 82326 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $100.39.

CELG has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Celgene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celgene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Celgene from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Mizuho lowered shares of Celgene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Celgene in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.60.

The firm has a market cap of $71.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $98.40 and its 200 day moving average is $95.27.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. Celgene had a net margin of 32.24% and a return on equity of 89.93%. Celgene’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Celgene Co. will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Celgene news, insider Terrie Curran sold 11,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.27, for a total value of $1,114,185.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,957.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in Celgene in the third quarter worth $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Celgene by 212.8% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in Celgene during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celgene in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celgene in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Celgene Company Profile

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

