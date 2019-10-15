Celer Network Price Hits $0.0049 on Top Exchanges (CELR)

Celer Network (CURRENCY:CELR) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. Celer Network has a total market cap of $16.14 million and approximately $7.03 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Celer Network has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Celer Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000060 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io, TOKOK, Bilaxy and Binance.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Celer Network alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00043550 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00007388 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $496.09 or 0.06052071 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000418 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000267 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0907 or 0.00001106 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00044084 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Celer Network Token Profile

CELR is a token. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,270,711,008 tokens. Celer Network’s official message board is medium.com/celer-network . Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Celer Network’s official website is www.celer.network/#

Buying and Selling Celer Network

Celer Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Gate.io, TOKOK and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celer Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Celer Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Celer Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Celer Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.