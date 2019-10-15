CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) Stock Price Up 6%

CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) rose 6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.75 and last traded at $8.36, approximately 943,811 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 722,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.89.
CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.10 million.
In related news, SVP John Cipriano sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.69, for a total transaction of $69,520.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 83,108 shares in the company, valued at $722,208.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
About CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM)
CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company's lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary head and neck cancer. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System, a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer.
