CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) Stock Price Up 6%

CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) rose 6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.75 and last traded at $8.36, approximately 943,811 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 722,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.89.

CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.10 million.

In related news, SVP John Cipriano sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.69, for a total transaction of $69,520.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 83,108 shares in the company, valued at $722,208.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVM. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in CEL-SCI by 235.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,813,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,199,000 after buying an additional 1,272,955 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in CEL-SCI by 35.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,332,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,165,000 after buying an additional 346,999 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in CEL-SCI by 1,143.4% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 173,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,310,000 after buying an additional 159,176 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in CEL-SCI by 29.5% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 517,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,337,000 after buying an additional 117,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in CEL-SCI by 350.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 54,863 shares during the last quarter.

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company's lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary head and neck cancer. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System, a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer.

