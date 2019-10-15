CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Stock Holdings Increased by Raub Brock Capital Management LP

Raub Brock Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 195,582 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,974 shares during the period. CDW makes up approximately 4.6% of Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Raub Brock Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.14% of CDW worth $24,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CDW. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in CDW by 5.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 814,967 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $78,538,000 after purchasing an additional 42,335 shares during the period. Full Sail Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CDW in the first quarter worth $203,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in CDW in the first quarter worth $2,352,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in CDW by 0.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 692,979 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $66,782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC purchased a new stake in CDW in the first quarter worth $572,000. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDW opened at $123.27 on Tuesday. CDW has a 12-month low of $74.32 and a 12-month high of $125.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.47. The company has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.09.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. CDW had a return on equity of 82.78% and a net margin of 4.07%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that CDW will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

CDW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on CDW from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub upgraded CDW from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CDW from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CDW from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CDW from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.13.

In related news, insider Collin B. Kebo sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total transaction of $384,192.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,001,213.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill M. Billhorn sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.69, for a total value of $55,845.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,647,985.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 129,373 shares of company stock worth $14,593,530. 2.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CDW Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

