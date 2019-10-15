CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CDK Global, Inc. provides integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive retail industry. The Company operates in three segments: Automotive Retail Solutions North America, Automotive Retail Solutions International, and Digital Marketing Solutions. It integrates workflow processes from pre-sale targeted advertising and marketing campaigns to the sale, financing, insurance, parts supply, repair and maintenance of vehicles. CDK Global, Inc. is based in Hoffman Estates, Illinois. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CDK. BidaskClub upgraded CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of CDK Global in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

Shares of CDK stock traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $47.69. The company had a trading volume of 514,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 952,739. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.74 and a 200-day moving average of $50.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.92. CDK Global has a 12-month low of $41.50 and a 12-month high of $63.90.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The software maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 90.04% and a net margin of 5.55%. The firm had revenue of $488.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that CDK Global will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in CDK Global by 9.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,995,613 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $741,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,730 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in CDK Global by 673.9% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,263,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,800 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CDK Global by 4,093.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 808,571 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,976,000 after purchasing an additional 789,289 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in CDK Global during the second quarter worth $24,641,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in CDK Global during the second quarter worth $17,926,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

About CDK Global

