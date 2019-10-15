Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Position Increased by Boenning & Scattergood Inc.

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Caterpillar comprises approximately 0.9% of Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3,600.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 23.5% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

CAT stock opened at $127.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $124.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.16. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.75 and a fifty-two week high of $144.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.52.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($0.29). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 43.35% and a net margin of 11.26%. The company had revenue of $14.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st will be given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.72%.

In related news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 5,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.34, for a total value of $634,100.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 12,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,587,967.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CAT shares. ValuEngine raised Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Caterpillar from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Caterpillar from $122.00 to $117.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.66.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

