Catasys (NASDAQ:CATS) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Catasys (NASDAQ:CATS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Catasys, Inc., formerly known as Hythiam, Inc., provides specialized behavioral health management services to health plans, employers and unions through a network of licensed and company managed health care providers. The Company’s program seeks to improve member health by delivering medical and psychosocial interventions in combination with long term care coaching, including their proprietary treatment program for alcoholism and stimulant dependence. Catasys, Inc. is based in Los Angeles. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CATS. ValuEngine cut shares of Catasys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Catasys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.80.

Catasys stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.45. 87,155 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,004. Catasys has a fifty-two week low of $7.51 and a fifty-two week high of $20.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.24 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.47.

Catasys (NASDAQ:CATS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $7.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.72 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Catasys will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CATS. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Catasys in the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Catasys by 56.3% in the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Westwood Management Corp IL boosted its stake in shares of Catasys by 127.3% in the second quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Catasys in the second quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Catasys by 257.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 9,923 shares during the period. 19.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Catasys Company Profile

Catasys, Inc provides big data predictive analytics, artificial intelligence and telehealth, combined with human intervention services to health plans and other third party payors. It offers OnTrak solution to improve treatment outcomes and lower the utilization of medical and behavioral health plan services.

