Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) Short Interest Update

Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,470,000 shares, an increase of 8.1% from the August 30th total of 1,360,000 shares. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 332,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CASY shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $192.00 price objective on Casey’s General Stores and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $166.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, G.Research lowered Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.80.

Shares of NASDAQ CASY opened at $161.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.07. Casey’s General Stores has a 1-year low of $116.23 and a 1-year high of $173.31. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 9th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.28. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 15.55% and a net margin of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is currently 23.23%.

In other news, Director Allison M. Wing sold 554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.91, for a total value of $91,914.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,578.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the second quarter worth $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 119.3% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the second quarter worth $47,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 188.4% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. 88.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

