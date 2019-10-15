Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO) and Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (NASDAQ:CHKR) Critical Survey

Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO) and Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (NYSE:CHKR) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Dividends

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 23.6%. Carrizo Oil & Gas does not pay a dividend.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Carrizo Oil & Gas and Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Carrizo Oil & Gas 1 15 2 0 2.06 Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Carrizo Oil & Gas presently has a consensus price target of $16.12, suggesting a potential upside of 112.32%. Given Carrizo Oil & Gas’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Carrizo Oil & Gas is more favorable than Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust.

Risk and Volatility

Carrizo Oil & Gas has a beta of 2.13, suggesting that its share price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Carrizo Oil & Gas and Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carrizo Oil & Gas 55.87% 25.15% 7.70% Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust 81.03% 40.66% 40.54%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Carrizo Oil & Gas and Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carrizo Oil & Gas $1.07 billion 0.66 $404.43 million $2.78 2.73 Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust $13.50 million 1.90 $11.30 million N/A N/A

Carrizo Oil & Gas has higher revenue and earnings than Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.8% of Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 4.8% of Carrizo Oil & Gas shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Carrizo Oil & Gas beats Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Carrizo Oil & Gas Company Profile

Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc., an energy company, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and gas from resource plays primarily in the United States. The company holds interests in oil and gas plays, including the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas; and the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved oil and gas reserves of 329.4 million barrels of oil equivalent. Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Company Profile

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust owns royalty interests in oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties located in the Colony Granite Wash play in Washita County in the Anadarko Basin of Western Oklahoma. The company has royalty interests in 69 producing wells and 118 development wells, and in approximately 26,400 net acres of area. As of December 31, 2018, its reserve estimates for the royalty interests included 5,075 thousand barrels of oil equivalent of proved developed reserves. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

