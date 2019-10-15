Carolina Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CARO) Shares Sold by Tributary Capital Management LLC

Tributary Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Carolina Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CARO) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 504,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,446 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned about 2.26% of Carolina Financial worth $17,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Carolina Financial by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,330,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,679,000 after purchasing an additional 129,967 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Carolina Financial by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 370,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carolina Financial by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carolina Financial by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carolina Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $492,000. 56.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Carolina Financial stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.58. The stock had a trading volume of 43,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,076. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.21. The company has a market capitalization of $790.81 million, a PE ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Carolina Financial Corp has a 1 year low of $27.62 and a 1 year high of $38.40.

Carolina Financial (NASDAQ:CARO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $45.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.64 million. Carolina Financial had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 10.85%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Carolina Financial Corp will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. Carolina Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.59%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Carolina Financial in a research report on Monday, July 29th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Carolina Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carolina Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Carolina Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Carolina Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.50.

In related news, Director W. Scott Brandon sold 2,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.39, for a total transaction of $91,229.73. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 86,466 shares in the company, valued at $3,146,497.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David L. Morrow sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total transaction of $72,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,263,564.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,192 shares of company stock valued at $505,696. 6.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Carolina Financial Corporation operates as a holding company for CresCom Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking financial services in South Carolina and North Carolina. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Mortgage Banking, and Other. It offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand and savings accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

