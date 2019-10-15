CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) Shares Bought by Verus Financial Partners Inc.

Verus Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,917 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the period. CarMax comprises 1.2% of Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $3,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarMax in the first quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of CarMax by 94.7% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 10,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 5,287 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp acquired a new position in shares of CarMax in the first quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Cleararc Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CarMax in the first quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of CarMax by 0.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter.

CarMax stock traded up $2.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,491,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,693,249. CarMax, Inc has a 12-month low of $55.24 and a 12-month high of $93.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 2.42.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.07. CarMax had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 25.50%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. CarMax’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that CarMax, Inc will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CarMax news, SVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total transaction of $732,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,706 shares in the company, valued at $1,033,054.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Eric M. Margolin sold 14,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total transaction of $1,309,092.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,775,643.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,893 shares of company stock valued at $3,297,447. 2.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KMX shares. Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Argus started coverage on shares of CarMax in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $90.00 target price on shares of CarMax and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CarMax in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.42.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

