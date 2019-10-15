Career Education Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO) Stock Holdings Raised by Genesee Capital Advisors LLC

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Career Education Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,411 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,090 shares during the period. Career Education accounts for approximately 1.2% of Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Career Education were worth $1,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CECO. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Career Education by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,134,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,788,000 after purchasing an additional 382,842 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Career Education by 121.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 18,517 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Career Education by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 169,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,239,000 after purchasing an additional 16,200 shares during the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Career Education by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 1,552,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,606,000 after purchasing an additional 104,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Career Education in the 2nd quarter worth about $225,000. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CECO traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.88. 25,849 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 798,080. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Career Education Corp. has a 12 month low of $11.01 and a 12 month high of $22.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.97 and a 200-day moving average of $18.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.47.

Career Education (NASDAQ:CECO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.10. Career Education had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The business had revenue of $156.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Career Education Corp. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CECO. TheStreet downgraded shares of Career Education from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Career Education in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Career Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Career Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Career Education from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Career Education currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.67.

In other Career Education news, SVP Jeffrey David Ayers sold 91,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total transaction of $1,564,665.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 216,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,692,642.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John Robert Kline sold 4,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $94,008.07. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 170,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,356,710.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 307,597 shares of company stock valued at $5,461,450. Insiders own 5.58% of the company’s stock.

Career Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU), American InterContinental University (AIU), and All Other Campuses.

