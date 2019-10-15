Carbonite Inc (NASDAQ:CARB) Short Interest Update

Carbonite Inc (NASDAQ:CARB) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,690,000 shares, an increase of 12.1% from the August 30th total of 2,400,000 shares. Currently, 8.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 861,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carbonite during the second quarter worth $44,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Carbonite in the second quarter valued at $78,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Carbonite in the second quarter valued at $104,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Carbonite by 96.0% in the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 5,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,834 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carbonite in the second quarter valued at $224,000.

CARB has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities cut their price target on Carbonite to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. B. Riley set a $35.00 price target on Carbonite and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carbonite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on Carbonite from $39.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Carbonite from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Carbonite currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.80.

NASDAQ CARB traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $14.96. 636 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 559,798. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.39 and a 200-day moving average of $20.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. Carbonite has a 52 week low of $11.86 and a 52 week high of $36.40. The stock has a market cap of $501.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.74.

Carbonite (NASDAQ:CARB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. Carbonite had a positive return on equity of 20.11% and a negative net margin of 2.22%. The firm had revenue of $121.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Carbonite will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Carbonite Company Profile

Carbonite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides backup, disaster recovery, high availability, and workload migration technology solutions in the United States. Its solutions include Carbonite Safe, a cloud backup solution for individuals and businesses that protects customer data from accidental deletions, crashes, ransomware, viruses, and other common threats; and Carbonite Endpoint that protects the data, which resides on an organization's computers, laptops, tablets, and smartphones.

