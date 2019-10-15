Capricoin (CPC) 24 Hour Volume Hits $39,908.00

Capricoin (CURRENCY:CPC) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 15th. One Capricoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0808 or 0.00000970 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin and YoBit. Over the last week, Capricoin has traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar. Capricoin has a market capitalization of $160,821.00 and approximately $39,908.00 worth of Capricoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000034 BTC.

JobsCoin (JOBS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Capricoin Profile

Capricoin (CPC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 20th, 2015. Capricoin’s total supply is 200,995,023 coins and its circulating supply is 1,990,045 coins. Capricoin’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/CPC . The official website for Capricoin is capricoin.org . Capricoin’s official Twitter account is @CapricoinSocial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Capricoin

Capricoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Capricoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Capricoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Capricoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

