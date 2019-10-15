Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $30.62

Capital Power Corp (TSE:CPX) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $30.62 and traded as low as $30.64. Capital Power shares last traded at $30.76, with a volume of 99,838 shares traded.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CPX. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Capital Power from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Capital Power from C$35.50 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Capital Power from C$31.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capital Power presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$33.14.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.69, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion and a PE ratio of 10.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$30.74 and a 200 day moving average of C$30.62.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C($0.13). The company had revenue of C$334.00 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Capital Power Corp will post 1.6699999 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from Capital Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Capital Power’s payout ratio is currently 63.63%.

In related news, Director Brian Tellef Vaasjo acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$29.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$297,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 128,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,813,712. Also, Senior Officer Burness Kathryn Chisholm sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.92, for a total value of C$370,994.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,653 shares in the company, valued at C$638,512.28.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. It owns approximately 5,100 megawatts of power generation capacity.

