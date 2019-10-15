Capita (LON:CPI) Sets New 52-Week High at $168.75

Capita PLC (LON:CPI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 168.75 ($2.21) and last traded at GBX 167.50 ($2.19), with a volume of 202430 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 162.65 ($2.13).

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CPI. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Capita in a report on Friday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.61) target price on shares of Capita in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Capita to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Capita from GBX 150 ($1.96) to GBX 140 ($1.83) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Shore Capital cut shares of Capita to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 155.29 ($2.03).

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 140.74 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 123.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,850.07, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32.

Capita plc provides customer management, administration, and professional support services to clients in the private and public sectors. The company offers automation, business transformation, customer management, data and analytics, digital transformation, government, IT and networks, people, and software solutions and services, as well as specialist services, such as intelligent communications, financial, legal, travel and event, start-up development, property and infrastructure, procurement, and translation and interpreting, and workplace technology services.

