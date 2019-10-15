Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $25.00 price objective on the marijuana producer’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Canopy Growth’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.23) EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

CGC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Desjardins reiterated a hold rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Friday, August 16th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Canopy Growth in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Canopy Growth from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut Canopy Growth from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.53.

Canopy Growth stock opened at $18.86 on Friday. Canopy Growth has a 12-month low of $20.42 and a 12-month high of $59.25. The company has a quick ratio of 9.03, a current ratio of 10.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.21. The stock has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of -11.86 and a beta of 3.77.

Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The marijuana producer reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.06. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 13.01% and a negative net margin of 647.47%. The firm had revenue of $67.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.97 million. As a group, analysts expect that Canopy Growth will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGC. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the second quarter worth about $82,823,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 4,147.9% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 481,583 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $48,158,000 after purchasing an additional 470,246 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the second quarter worth about $15,111,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 216.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 507,950 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $19,995,000 after purchasing an additional 347,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 66.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 601,365 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $24,452,000 after purchasing an additional 239,617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.27% of the company’s stock.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

