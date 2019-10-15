Cancom SE (ETR:COK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Cancom SE (ETR:COK) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €54.00 ($62.79).

A number of brokerages have recently commented on COK. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €66.00 ($76.74) target price on shares of Cancom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Warburg Research set a €57.00 ($66.28) target price on shares of Cancom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €49.00 ($56.98) target price on shares of Cancom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, HSBC set a €55.00 ($63.95) target price on shares of Cancom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.

Shares of ETR COK traded up €1.10 ($1.28) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching €51.60 ($60.00). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 229,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,248. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €51.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of €47.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.22, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.35. Cancom has a 1-year low of €27.28 ($31.72) and a 1-year high of €56.60 ($65.81).

CANCOM SE provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany, Austria, Belgium, Switzerland, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions segments. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

