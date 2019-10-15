Cancom (ETR:COK) Given a €66.00 Price Target at Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €66.00 ($76.74) target price on Cancom (ETR:COK) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Warburg Research set a €53.00 ($61.63) target price on shares of Cancom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. HSBC set a €55.00 ($63.95) target price on shares of Cancom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €49.00 ($56.98) target price on shares of Cancom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €53.33 ($62.02).

Shares of ETR COK opened at €51.55 ($59.94) on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €51.19 and its 200-day moving average price is €47.34. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion and a PE ratio of 38.56. Cancom has a 52-week low of €27.28 ($31.72) and a 52-week high of €56.60 ($65.81). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.22, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.35.

CANCOM SE provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany, Austria, Belgium, Switzerland, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions segments. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

