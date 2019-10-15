Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$171.22.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$170.00 to C$160.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Canadian Tire from C$195.00 to C$185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Canadian Tire from C$158.00 to C$147.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. CIBC decreased their price target on Canadian Tire from C$170.00 to C$167.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Canadian Tire from C$197.00 to C$190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Shares of TSE:CTC.A traded down C$0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$144.28. 280,377 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,044. Canadian Tire has a 1-year low of C$131.31 and a 1-year high of C$167.40. The company has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$141.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$142.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.50, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

