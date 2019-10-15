Canadian National Railway (CNR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, October 22nd. Analysts expect Canadian National Railway to post earnings of C$1.67 per share for the quarter.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported C$1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.65 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.93 billion.

CNR stock opened at C$114.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.42 billion and a PE ratio of 18.93. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of C$96.46 and a 12-month high of C$127.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$118.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$121.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $0.5375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $2.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.46%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CNR. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$135.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$124.00 to C$121.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 27th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$127.00 to C$126.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Desjardins upped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$128.00 to C$129.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Cormark upped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$99.00 to C$101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$125.55.

In other news, Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 573 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$122.19, for a total transaction of C$70,012.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,830,475.96. Also, Director Denis Losier sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$122.11, for a total value of C$122,110.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 171,254 shares in the company, valued at C$20,911,825.94. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 421,425 shares of company stock worth $51,736,266 and have sold 15,160 shares worth $1,853,813.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

