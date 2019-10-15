Camelot Portfolios LLC Trims Holdings in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE:FCAU)

Camelot Portfolios LLC trimmed its stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE:FCAU) by 21.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,399 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 504,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,509,000 after buying an additional 154,100 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 2,959 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 32,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 6,459 shares during the period. Algebris UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $662,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 13,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the period. 23.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FCAU traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $13.32. 360,489 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,886,733. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV has a fifty-two week low of $12.11 and a fifty-two week high of $17.46. The company has a market cap of $25.47 billion, a PE ratio of 3.52, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.87.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.08). Fiat Chrysler Automobiles had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 2.95%. The firm had revenue of $26.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FCAU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in a report on Monday, July 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $14.18 price target for the company. Nomura initiated coverage on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.85.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles, components, and production systems. The company operates through five segments: NAFTA, LATAM, APAC, EMEA, and Maserati. It provides passenger cars, SUV vehicles, trucks, and light commercial vehicles under the Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Chrysler, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Alfa Romeo, and Abarth brands; and luxury vehicles under the Maserati brand, as well as related service parts and accessories, and service contracts under the Mopar brand.

