Camelot Portfolios LLC Purchases 5,060 Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,802 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,060 shares during the quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Olin were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLN. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Olin by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 192,131 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Olin by 99.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,733,170 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $572,325,000 after purchasing an additional 12,354,303 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Olin by 236.7% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 34,226 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 24,061 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Olin by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 23,220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its stake in Olin by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 18,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OLN traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.27. The company had a trading volume of 2,542,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,396,734. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.45. Olin Co. has a twelve month low of $15.38 and a twelve month high of $27.32.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Olin had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 4.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Olin Co. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Olin news, Director Heidi S. Alderman purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.69 per share, with a total value of $33,380.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,380. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott Mcdougald Sutton purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.66 per share, with a total value of $234,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 39,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $618,570. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 23,080 shares of company stock valued at $372,710 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OLN. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Olin to $19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (down from $29.00) on shares of Olin in a research note on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Olin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Olin from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Olin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Olin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.The Epoxy segment provides allyl chloride and epichlorohydrin, as well as acetone, bisphenol, cumene, and phenol for use in resins and other plastic materials, water purification, and pesticides, as well as for the manufacturers of polymers; liquid and solid epoxy resins that are used in adhesives, paints and coatings, composites, and flooring; and differentiated epoxy resins for use in electrical laminates, paints and coatings, wind blades, electronics, and construction, as well as offers additives.

