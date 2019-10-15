Camelot Portfolios LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Camelot Portfolios LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in American Tower by 64.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 364,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,918,000 after acquiring an additional 142,704 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in American Tower by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new position in American Tower in the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. GYL Financial Synergies LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Allstate Corp raised its holdings in American Tower by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 37,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,438,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

In other news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 4,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total transaction of $1,003,413.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,608,671.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 2,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.59, for a total transaction of $443,666.01. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,434.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 199,901 shares of company stock valued at $44,110,977. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

AMT traded down $1.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $224.03. 586,830 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,639,164. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $225.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.56. American Tower Corp has a 52-week low of $141.51 and a 52-week high of $242.00.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.91). American Tower had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 24.75%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. American Tower’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Tower Corp will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 47.56%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AMT shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $201.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $236.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.87.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

Further Reading: Percentage Decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.