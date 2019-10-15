Camelot Portfolios LLC Has $2.51 Million Stock Holdings in Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX)

Camelot Portfolios LLC lessened its position in shares of Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 639,863 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 15,180 shares during the quarter. Cemex SAB de CV comprises about 1.2% of Camelot Portfolios LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Cemex SAB de CV were worth $2,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CX. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in Cemex SAB de CV by 2.9% in the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 63,869,750 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $271,232,000 after buying an additional 1,772,864 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Cemex SAB de CV by 87.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,271,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,870,000 after buying an additional 1,526,100 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Cemex SAB de CV by 18.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 8,051,407 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,138,000 after buying an additional 1,245,721 shares during the period. Provida Pension Fund Administrator acquired a new position in Cemex SAB de CV in the second quarter valued at about $3,826,000. Finally, Global Thematic Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cemex SAB de CV by 4.8% in the second quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC now owns 16,162,155 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,528,000 after buying an additional 736,450 shares during the period. 30.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Santander lowered Cemex SAB de CV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cemex SAB de CV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. HSBC lowered Cemex SAB de CV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Cemex SAB de CV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.

Shares of NYSE CX traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.12. 355,085 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,922,515. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.06. Cemex SAB de CV has a twelve month low of $2.82 and a twelve month high of $6.53.

Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter. Cemex SAB de CV had a return on equity of 1.75% and a net margin of 2.37%. Equities research analysts predict that Cemex SAB de CV will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cemex SAB de CV Company Profile

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks and roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products comprising rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

