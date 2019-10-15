Camelot Portfolios LLC Cuts Holdings in Global X MSCI Greece ETF (NYSEARCA:GREK)

Camelot Portfolios LLC decreased its position in Global X MSCI Greece ETF (NYSEARCA:GREK) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,336 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC owned about 0.17% of Global X MSCI Greece ETF worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sepio Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Global X MSCI Greece ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,773,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in Global X MSCI Greece ETF by 344.2% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Global X MSCI Greece ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 80,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 3,106 shares in the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global X MSCI Greece ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $654,000. Finally, Botty Investors LLC grew its stake in Global X MSCI Greece ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 296,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X MSCI Greece ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA GREK traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.57. 258,790 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 475,211. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.22 and its 200-day moving average is $8.96. Global X MSCI Greece ETF has a 52-week low of $6.77 and a 52-week high of $9.97.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GREK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X MSCI Greece ETF (NYSEARCA:GREK).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MSCI Greece ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MSCI Greece ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.