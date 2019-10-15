Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Shares Sold by Spirit of America Management Corp NY

Spirit of America Management Corp NY reduced its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $1,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $140,000. 93.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CPT shares. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Sunday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.92.

Shares of NYSE CPT traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,628. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $110.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.60. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $83.67 and a one year high of $114.35. The company has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.41.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.84). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 16.05%. The business had revenue of $255.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 67.09%.

In related news, Director William B. Mcguire sold 1,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.12, for a total value of $206,053.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

