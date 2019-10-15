Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 1,806 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,564 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,806 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LKQ. International Value Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of LKQ during the first quarter valued at $93,177,000. New Mountain Vantage Advisers L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 81.8% during the second quarter. New Mountain Vantage Advisers L.L.C. now owns 4,704,201 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $125,179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117,077 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LKQ during the second quarter valued at $54,754,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 13.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,329,024 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $321,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329,633 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 67.6% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,594,935 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $69,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,038 shares during the period. 91.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LKQ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $37.00 price objective on LKQ and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Raymond James cut LKQ from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. TheStreet raised LKQ from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. LKQ currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LKQ opened at $30.75 on Tuesday. LKQ Co. has a 52-week low of $22.74 and a 52-week high of $33.17. The stock has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.87.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 3.36%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

