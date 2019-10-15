Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 632 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Zacks Investment Management grew its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 8.0% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 183,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,146,000 after acquiring an additional 13,556 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 10.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,635,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,865,000 after purchasing an additional 153,760 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the second quarter worth $937,000. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 130.2% during the second quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the second quarter worth $1,115,000.

NYSEARCA:EWG opened at $27.34 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.36. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 52 week low of $24.40 and a 52 week high of $28.95.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

