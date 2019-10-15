Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Invests $215,000 in Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,003 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CVA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Covanta by 0.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 111,780 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Covanta by 2.1% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 57,144 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Covanta by 80.2% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Covanta by 2.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 73,386 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Covanta by 8.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,610 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. 78.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CVA opened at $16.42 on Tuesday. Covanta Holding Corp has a one year low of $12.92 and a one year high of $18.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The energy company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.07). Covanta had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a negative return on equity of 3.22%. The company had revenue of $467.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Covanta’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Covanta Holding Corp will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.09%. Covanta’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,000.00%.

In related news, EVP Castro Michael Joseph De sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $170,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,203 shares in the company, valued at $1,540,667.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul E. Stauder sold 2,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $51,681.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,599 shares in the company, valued at $890,082.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,996 shares of company stock worth $428,161. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

CVA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Covanta from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

Covanta Profile

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and Canada. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses.

