Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $239,000 Stock Holdings in U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 131,868 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 13,396 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.87% of U.S. Global Investors worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Global Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in U.S. Global Investors by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 740,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,339,000 after buying an additional 43,178 shares during the period. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Global Investors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in U.S. Global Investors by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 272,826 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 15,902 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in U.S. Global Investors by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 243,733 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 46,282 shares during the period. 23.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GROW. TheStreet raised U.S. Global Investors from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. ValuEngine downgraded U.S. Global Investors from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

GROW stock opened at $1.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.57. U.S. Global Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.92 and a fifty-two week high of $2.29.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 14th will be paid a $0.002 dividend. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th.

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to investment companies. It also provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. The firm manages equity and fixed income mutual funds for its clients. It also manages hedge funds. The firm also manages exchange traded funds.

