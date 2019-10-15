Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $200,000 Stock Position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 152.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 75,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 45,478 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 541,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,778,000 after acquiring an additional 130,400 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 2nd quarter worth about $486,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 219,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,517,000 after acquiring an additional 44,947 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 86,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 37,677 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Steven B. Tanger purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.48 per share, with a total value of $144,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,188,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,215,098.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Reddin purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.62 per share, with a total value of $102,340.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 42,424 shares in the company, valued at $620,238.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SKT opened at $15.54 on Tuesday. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. has a one year low of $13.61 and a one year high of $24.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.355 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.14%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s payout ratio is presently 57.26%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SKT shares. ValuEngine upgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup set a $16.00 price objective on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.60.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE:SKT), is a publicly-traded REIT headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina that operates and owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 40 upscale outlet shopping centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states coast to coast and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.4 million square feet leased to over 2,900 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

