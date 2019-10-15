Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys New Stake in RGC Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RGC Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,275 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RGCO. GYL Financial Synergies LLC acquired a new position in shares of RGC Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $385,000. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA lifted its holdings in shares of RGC Resources by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 81,810 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of RGC Resources by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 73,712 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of RGC Resources by 231.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 914 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RGC Resources by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,613 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:RGCO opened at $28.47 on Tuesday. RGC Resources Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.63 and a twelve month high of $31.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.97 and a beta of -0.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.88.

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The energy company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. RGC Resources had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $11.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.55 million. On average, analysts predict that RGC Resources Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This is a positive change from RGC Resources’s previous dividend of $0.16.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RGC Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th.

RGC Resources Company Profile

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. The company sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. It also provides various unregulated services. The company operates approximately 1,141 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates 8 metering stations.

