C.H. Robinson Worldwide Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:CHRW)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors bought 2,995 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,413% compared to the average volume of 198 put options.

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock traded up $0.82 on Tuesday, reaching $86.14. The company had a trading volume of 79,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,071,303. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.18. The firm has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.65. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 52-week low of $77.72 and a 52-week high of $94.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 42.88%. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.28%.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Ben G. Campbell sold 20,425 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $1,715,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,612,504. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Wiehoff sold 8,392 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total transaction of $721,124.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,499 shares in the company, valued at $2,964,499.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,173 shares of company stock worth $3,825,122 over the last ninety days. 1.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 813.5% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 181,618 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,911,000 after acquiring an additional 4,712 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 62.6% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 5,193 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 10.0% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 34,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 14.0% in the third quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 28,091 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454 shares in the last quarter. 90.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CHRW shares. Morgan Stanley set a $65.00 target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.89.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

