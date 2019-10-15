Bytom Hits One Day Volume of $5.19 Million (BTM)

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 14th. Over the last seven days, Bytom has traded down 1% against the dollar. Bytom has a total market capitalization of $57.86 million and approximately $5.19 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bytom coin can currently be bought for about $0.0577 or 0.00000691 BTC on popular exchanges including FCoin, Bibox, Huobi and OKEx.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bytom Coin Profile

Bytom (BTM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 21st, 2014. Bytom’s total supply is 1,407,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,002,499,275 coins. Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytom’s official website is bytom.io

Buying and Selling Bytom

Bytom can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx, ZB.COM, EXX, CoinEgg, OKEx, CoinTiger, Kucoin, BigONE, RightBTC, LBank, Bibox, Neraex, Gate.io, Cryptopia, BitMart, HitBTC, OTCBTC, FCoin and Huobi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bytom using one of the exchanges listed above.

