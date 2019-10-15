Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) Downgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BLDR. ValuEngine downgraded Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Buckingham Research increased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Builders FirstSource presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.36.

BLDR stock opened at $20.58 on Tuesday. Builders FirstSource has a fifty-two week low of $10.15 and a fifty-two week high of $21.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.88.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 39.63% and a net margin of 3.05%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Builders FirstSource’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Builders FirstSource will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO M Chad Crow sold 87,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $1,757,522.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,949,121.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter M. Jackson sold 4,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total value of $87,425.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,072,539.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 219,744 shares of company stock valued at $4,258,449 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLDR. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,396,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 623.3% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 67,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 58,025 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,703,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,718,000 after purchasing an additional 147,779 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 192.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 78,703 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 2nd quarter worth $167,000. 87.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

