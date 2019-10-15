BRUNELLO CUCINE/ADR (OTCMKTS:BCUCY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Goldman Sachs Group

BRUNELLO CUCINE/ADR (OTCMKTS:BCUCY) was upgraded by equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of BRUNELLO CUCINE/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

BRUNELLO CUCINE/ADR stock opened at $14.81 on Tuesday. BRUNELLO CUCINE/ADR has a twelve month low of $14.76 and a twelve month high of $17.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.92 and a 200-day moving average of $16.99.

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells clothing and accessories in Italy, Europe, North America, Greater China, and internationally. The company offers women's collection, including knitwear, coats and jackets, top wear, dresses, shirts, trousers, skirts, travelwear, footwear, small leather goods, bags, and accessories; men's collection, such as knitwear, coats and jackets, blazers, suits, top wear, shirts, trousers, travelwear, footwear, bags, small leather goods, and accessories; and lifestyle products, such as dining, home studio, leisure time, and others.

