Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,280,000 shares, a decline of 13.5% from the August 30th total of 1,480,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 275,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ BRKL traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.66. The stock had a trading volume of 2,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,741. Brookline Bancorp has a one year low of $12.84 and a one year high of $16.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.70.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $70.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BRKL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Brookline Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Brookline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $16.00 price target on Brookline Bancorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brookline Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.75.

In other news, General Counsel Michael W. Mccurdy sold 4,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $65,997.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Mccarthy sold 20,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.73, for a total value of $296,883.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,053.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,859 shares of company stock worth $392,720 over the last 90 days. 2.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in Brookline Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $167,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Brookline Bancorp by 125.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 61,331 shares of the bank’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 34,183 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Brookline Bancorp by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 96,224 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 22,433 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Brookline Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in Brookline Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $1,068,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.96% of the company’s stock.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, First Ipswich Bank, and Brookline Securities Corp that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as commercial, municipal, and retail deposits.

